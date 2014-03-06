FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney to cut jobs in its games and Internet unit
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Disney to cut jobs in its games and Internet unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 6 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Thursday that it is cutting jobs in its interactive division, which houses its video game and online properties, and a person with knowledge of the situation said that about 700 jobs would be eliminated.

Disney, which announced the job cuts in a statement, declined to comment on the number of jobs affected.

The 700 jobs cited represents about one quarter of the division’s total workforce.

“Disney Interactive has consolidated several lines of business as part of an effort to focus the division on a streamlined suite of high quality digital products,” the company said in its statement.

Disney has built an enviable record in producing hit movies but has had a succession of lackluster interactive game products.

The news was first reported by The New York Times on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.