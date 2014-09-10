Maker Studios viewership jumps after Disney purchase

LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Monthly viewership of videos from Maker Studios more than doubled to 9 billion after Walt Disney Co purchased the multichannel network in May, Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said on Wednesday.

Viewership for Maker, one of the biggest networks on Google Inc’s YouTube, stood at 4 billion per month before Disney acquired Maker in a deal valued at up to $950 million, Rasulo said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.