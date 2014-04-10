Former Maker Studios CEO sues to block Disney purchase -WSJ

April 10 (Reuters) - The co-founder and former chief executive of Maker Studios, Danny Zappin, filed a lawsuit aimed at preventing a shareholder vote on a takeover offer from Walt Disney Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Zappin and three other former Maker executives asked a California court to issue a temporary restraining order to delay an April 15 vote by Maker shareholders, the Journal said.

Disney agreed in March to buy Maker Studios, one of YouTube’s largest networks, for $500 million.

A Disney spokeswoman had no comment. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine. Editing by Andre Grenon)