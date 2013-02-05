FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2013 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Disney posts lower Q1, ESPN pays more for programming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Media giant Walt Disney Co posted lower earnings on Tuesday, due in part to higher programming costs for its ESPN sports division.

Net income fell 6 percent to $1.38 billion from $1.46 billion. Net income per share fell 4 percent to 77 cents a share from 80 cents a share for the company’s fiscal first quarter.

Revenues rose 5 percent to $11.3 billion from $10.78 billion a year earlier.

The company said operating income at its cable networks decreased $15 million to $952 million for the quarter due to a decrease at ESPN, partially offset by growth at its Disney Channel, ABC Family and A&E Television Networks.

Overall, Disney’s media networks, including ABC, saw revenues increase by 7 percent to $5.1 billion. Segment operating income rose 2 percent to $1.2 billion.

The company said its interactive division made money for the first time, swinging to a profit of $9 million from a loss of $28 million.

