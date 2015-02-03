Disney first-quarter revenue rises 9 pct

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s quarterly revenue rose 8.8 percent, helped by an increase in visitors to its theme parks in the holiday quarter and higher sales of toys and merchandise based on its hit movie “Frozen”.

Net income attributable to Walt Disney rose to $2.18 billion, or $1.27 per share, in first quarter ended Dec. 27, from $1.84 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $13.4 billion from $12.3 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)