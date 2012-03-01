FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 6 years ago

Disney defends Iger role, pay

LOS ANGELES, March 1 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co defended its executive structure and pay on Thursday after the company said a shareholder governance group objected to Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger’s compensation and added role of chairman.

Disney, in filings with U.S. securities regulators, said a report by Institutional Shareholder Services was “deeply flawed and out of touch with shareholder interests.”

The giant entertainment and media company said in October that Iger would remain CEO through March 2015 and take on the added role of chairman at the company’s annual meeting this month.

