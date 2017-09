LOS ANGELES, March 11 (Reuters) - Anne Sweeney, the president of Walt Disney Co’s Disney/ABC Television Group, will leave the company in January 2015 to pursue a career in television directing, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sweeney, also co-chair of Disney Media Networks, oversees the ABC broadcast network and cable networks including the Disney Channels and ABC Family. She joined Disney in 1996.