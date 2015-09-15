FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disney hires digital, consumer executives for new TV roles
September 15, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Disney hires digital, consumer executives for new TV roles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Walt Disney Co on Tuesday named two executives to newly created positions in its Disney/ABC Television Group to focus on digital media and consumer experience at a time when TV viewing habits are rapidly changing.

Cindy Davis, most recently head of global customer insights and analytics at Wal-Mart Stores Inc, was named executive vice president for consumer experience, Disney said in a statement. Her responsibilities include improving research across media platforms and creating ways to make viewing more personalized.

John Frelinghuysen, the former head of strategy at AOL, will become executive vice president of digital media, strategy and business development. He is charged with creating plans to earn revenue from short-form and long-form content distributed on multiple platforms.

Media companies including Disney are trying to adapt to the rise of television viewing on mobile phones and tablets. Disney executives have said they have no plans to sell Internet-based subscriptions for the company’s TV programming, as some other companies have, though they have said they have flexibility to adapt to changing habits if needed.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
