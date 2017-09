JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Distell Group Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share 526.1 cents * Says H1 sales volumes up 5.5 pct * Says H1 revenue up 15.1 pct * Says interim dividend up 1.3 pct to 154.0 cents per share * Says normalised headline earnings per share up

8.5 pct * Says H1 revenue R9 947 576 000 * Says 6-months operating profit R1,535,640,000