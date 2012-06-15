FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Jet Fuel-India's MRPL sells to BP at wider discount
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 15, 2012 / 7:55 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Jet Fuel-India's MRPL sells to BP at wider discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sold 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel to BP Plc for mid-July loading, at a wider discount than a previous cargo due to slowing demand, traders said on Friday.

The cargo was sold on late Thursday at minus $1.00 a barrel to Sngapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, steeper than what BP paid for similar volumes for July 7-9 loading.

But traders said reduced supplies coming from refinery run cuts may help support the market.

“There is some support during this time because there are less supplies around,” said a Singapore-based trader.

South Korea’s S-Oil has trimmed utilization at its refinery and Shell Singapore is to undergo partial maintenance next month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.