FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DC Lottery revenues up, earning city general fund $66.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

DC Lottery revenues up, earning city general fund $66.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Revenues for the Washington, D.C. Lottery grew in the last fiscal year by nearly 8 percent, bringing in about $250 million, the board that runs the gambling operation said on Friday.

That led to more than $66.4 million being deposited into the general fund for the capital city during fiscal 2012, which ended last fall, $4.2 million more than the previous fiscal year.

Local non-profit organizations received $2.58 million in gaming revenues, as well, said the D.C. Lottery and Charitable Games Control Board.

Another $137 million went to winners in the game, spread across almost 7 million winning tickets.

Meanwhile, retailers earned more than $16.4 million in commissions, a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

The growth, the largest sales increase in six years, was mostly due to new games with higher prizes and the establishment of a lottery store in the District’s transit hub, Union Station.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.