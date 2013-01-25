DC Lottery revenues up, earning city general fund $66.4 mln

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Revenues for the Washington, D.C. Lottery grew in the last fiscal year by nearly 8 percent, bringing in about $250 million, the board that runs the gambling operation said on Friday.

That led to more than $66.4 million being deposited into the general fund for the capital city during fiscal 2012, which ended last fall, $4.2 million more than the previous fiscal year.

Local non-profit organizations received $2.58 million in gaming revenues, as well, said the D.C. Lottery and Charitable Games Control Board.

Another $137 million went to winners in the game, spread across almost 7 million winning tickets.

Meanwhile, retailers earned more than $16.4 million in commissions, a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

The growth, the largest sales increase in six years, was mostly due to new games with higher prizes and the establishment of a lottery store in the District’s transit hub, Union Station.