By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 11
LONDON, July 11 A US$2.65bn financing backing
Bain Capital’s buyout of Sealed Air Corp's cleaning and
chemicals systems division and its food care division is set to
launch for syndication, banking sources said.
Sealed Air Corp said in March it would sell Diversey Care
and its food hygiene business to Bain Capital for about
US$3.2bn, as it focuses on its higher margin businesses. The two
divisions will be put together and called New Diversey.
The large cross-border financing backing the buyout is set
to launch for syndication to US and European investors later
this week, with a bank meeting expected to follow, the sources
said.
The financing comprises a US$1.8bn term loan and US$600m of
unsecured bonds, with around 50% of it expected to be
denominated in euros. There is also US$250m of undrawns
facilities.
Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are leading the financing,
alongside Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup,
HSBC, Jefferies, RBC and SunTrust.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Sealed Air acquired Diversey
in 2011 from its controlling shareholders, the Johnson family
and private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, in a
US$4.3bn cash-and-stock deal.
Sealed Air said it would use the proceeds to repay debt,
repurchase shares, maintain its net leverage ratio in the range
of 3.5-4.0 times and fund core growth initiatives.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)