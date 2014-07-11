Diving-Former Olympic champion Newbery pleads guilty to drug charge

July 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s former Olympic champion diver Chantelle Newbery has pled guilty to drug charges, local media reported on Friday.

The 37-year-old, who won gold at the 2004 Games in Athens, was placed on a drug diversion programme after pleading guilty to drug possession in the Cleveland magistrates court on Thursday, Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.

Newbery, who won Australia’s first Olympic gold in women’s diving, was arrested in March for possession of methylamphetamine, a police spokesperson said in the report. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Greg Stutchbury)