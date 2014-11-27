FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London financier Hohn ordered to pay wife $530 million in divorce case
November 27, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

London financier Hohn ordered to pay wife $530 million in divorce case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Chris Hohn has been ordered to pay his estranged wife Jamie Cooper-Hohn 337 million pounds ($530 million) in one of the largest divorce settlements in British legal history, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The pair, whose Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) is one of the top private charities in the world, have been feuding over a family fortune judges say tops $1.3 billion.

American-born Cooper-Hohn, 49, had sought half the assets. But 48-year-old Hohn, who runs his TCI hedge fund, offered a quarter, arguing that he had made a special contribution to their wealth during a 17-year marriage. They have four children, including triplets.

A spokeswoman for Cooper-Hohn was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for one of Hohn’s legal firms could not immediately confirm the settlement.

1 US dollar = 0.6359 British pound Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
