S&P revises Dixon USD, Calif. outlook to negative
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

S&P revises Dixon USD, Calif. outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service late on Wednesday revised California’s Dixon Unified School District’s outstanding bonds’ outlook to negative from stable, according to the S&P website.

“The outlook revision reflects to our view of the district’s recent structural imbalance requiring significant drawdowns of assigned and unassigned general fund reserves,” said S&P credit analyst Bryan Moore.

In addition, the rating agency also affirmed its A-plus underlying rating on its GO debt and its single-A SPUR on the outstanding certificates of participation.

