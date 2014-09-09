BRIEF-Dixons Carphone says Dixons Retail UK Q1 sales up 4 pct

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc

* Says Dixons Retail UK/Ireland Q1 like-for-like sales up 4 percent, Nordics up 1 percent, Greece up 6 percent

* Carphone Warehouse’s CPW Q1 lfl sales down 6 percent

* Says CPW fall anticipated due to a particularly strong performance in the prior year (+13 pct like-for-like) and difficult market conditions in Spain

* Says 11 stores-in-stores are performing ahead of expectations

