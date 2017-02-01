FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Dixons Carphone says Ian Livingston to succeed Dunstone as chairman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 1, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 7 months ago

Dixons Carphone says Ian Livingston to succeed Dunstone as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone said on Wednesday that Ian Livingston would succeed Charles Dunstone as chairman on April 30, allowing Dunstone to take the role of executive chairman at TalkTalk.

Livingston has been Dixons Carphone's deputy chairman since 2015. He is a former government minister and CEO of BT.

Dunstone, who founded Carphone Warehouse 27 years ago, will remain a senior adviser to Dixons Carphone.

The company added that Tony De Nunzio would become deputy chairman and chairman of the remuneration committee from April 30, in addition to his current role as senior independent director. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.