Dixons Carphone raises profit guidance on strong trading
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 3, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Dixons Carphone raises profit guidance on strong trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone, the European electricals and mobile phone retailer, raised profit guidance for its 2014-15 year after quarterly trading smashed expectations.

The firm, formed by last year’s merger between Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse, said sales at stores open over a year were up 9 percent in the 17 weeks to May 2, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compared with analysts’ consensus forecast of a rise of 4 percent.

Group gross margins were stable in the full year.

Dixons Carphone said underlying pretax profit was now expected to be slightly above the top end of the previously guided range of 355-375 million pounds ($545-$576 million). ($1 = 0.6510 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
