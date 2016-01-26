FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dixons Carphone edges up profit forecast on strong Christmas
January 26, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Dixons Carphone edges up profit forecast on strong Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British consumer electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone edged up its guidance for annual profit on the back of strong Christmas trading, it said on Tuesday.

The firm said it expected a 2015-16 pretax profit of 440-450 million pounds ($625-$639 million) versus analysts’ previous average forecast of 440 million pounds and the 381 million pounds made in 2014-15.

Dixons Carphone, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and El Giganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said sales at stores open over a year rose 5 percent in the 10 weeks to Jan. 9.

That was ahead of analysts’ average forecast of a rise of 3 percent. ($1 = 0.7040 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
