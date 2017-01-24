FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
January 24, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 7 months ago

Dixons Carphone beats forecasts for Christmas trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone, Britain's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer, on Tuesday beat forecasts for trading in its key Christmas quarter and maintained its profit outlook for the full year.

The firm, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in Britain, Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said sales at stores open over a year rose 4 percent in the 10 weeks to Jan. 7.

That compared to analysts' consensus forecast of a rise of 2.5 percent and a first half increase of 4 percent.

Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland rose 6 percent versus analysts' consensus forecast of growth of 3.5 percent.

Dixons Carphone forecast a 2016-17 underlying pretax profit of 475-495 million pounds ($592-$617 million), up from 447 million pounds in 2015-16. ($1 = 0.8019 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

