Dixons Carphone sees profit at top half of forecast on strong UK trading

May 25 (Reuters) - British consumer electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone estimated full-year profit towards the top half of its previous range, boosted by strong performance in its mobile phone business in the UK.

The company said it expected 2015-16 headline pretax profit to be between 445 million pounds and 450 million pounds. The lower end of its previous forecast was 440 million pounds.

Dixons Carphone, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and El Giganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said sales at stores open over a year rose 5 percent in the fourth quarter.