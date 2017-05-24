FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Dixons Carphone reports strong Q4, narrows profit guidance
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 3 months ago

Dixons Carphone reports strong Q4, narrows profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Dixons Carphone on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter trading forecasts and narrowed its full-year headline pretax profit guidance to 485-490 million pounds ($628.85 million-$635.33 million) from 475-495 million.

The company, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in its home market, Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said like-for-like group sales rose 2 percent in the 16 weeks to April 29, its fiscal fourth quarter, ahead of a company compiled consensus of 0.9 percent growth.

Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland rose 2 percent, driven by a strong electricals performance.

Prior to Wednesday's update analysts were on average forecasting a pretax profit of 490 million pounds for 2016-17, up from 447 million in 2015-16.

$1 = 0.7712 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

