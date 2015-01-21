FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dixons Carphone raises year guidance after strong Christmas
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2015

Dixons Carphone raises year guidance after strong Christmas

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone raised its guidance for 2014-15 profit after a strong Christmas, it said on Wednesday.

The firm said it now expected a pretax profit of 355-375 million pounds ($539-$569 million) versus previous guidance of 354 million pounds.

The group, formed by last year’s merger between Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse, said sales at stores open over a year were up 7 percent in the nine weeks to Jan. 3, while gross margins were stable.

Like-for-like sales were up 8 percent in the UK & Ireland division. ($1 = 0.6592 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

