Dixons Carphone says Brexit vote won't stop it growing

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British consumer electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone met guidance with a 17 percent rise in full-year profit and said it expected to continue growing despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The group, which trades as Carphone Warehouse, Currys and PC World in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and El Giganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said on Wednesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 447 million pounds ($594.4 million)in the year to April 30, helped by a particularly strong performance from its UK mobile phone business.

That compares with company guidance of 445-450 million pounds and the 381 million pounds it made in 2014-15.

Commenting on the Brexit vote Dixons Carphone said: "As the strongest player in our market and despite the volatility that is the inevitable consequence of such change, we expect to find opportunities for additional growth and further consolidate our position as the leader in the UK market." ($1 = 0.7520 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by David Clarke)