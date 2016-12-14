Dixons Carphone first-half profit rises on strong UK demand

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone, Europe's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer, beat forecasts with a 19 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by a robust performance in its home market.

The group, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said on Wednesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 144 million pounds ($182.3 million)in the 26 weeks to Oct. 29.

That compares to analysts' average forecast of 141 million pounds and 121 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Group sales at stores open over a year rose 4 percent, driven by a 5 percent rise in the UK & Ireland division.

"Looking forward, we remain optimistic about our ability to continue to gain market share in all our key markets, and, while we have still not seen any effect on consumer demand as a consequence of Brexit, we have been planning for the possibility of more uncertain times ahead," said Chief Executive Seb James. ($1 = 0.7901 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)