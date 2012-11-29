FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Dixons optimistic on outlook as loss narrows
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 29, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

UK's Dixons optimistic on outlook as loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Dixons, Europe’s No.2 electricals retailer, narrowed its loss for the first half of the year after strong performances in Britain and northern Europe and said it was cautiously optimistic about its prospects.

Dixons, home to the Currys and PC World chains in Britain, on Thursday reported an underlying pretax loss of 22.2 million pounds ($35.48 million) for the 24 weeks to Oct. 13.

That compared with a 25.3 million pound loss a year ago and a company compiled consensus for a similar figure this year. The group is expected to make a profit of around 87 million pounds for the year to end-April according to Reuters data.

Sales at stores open more than a year rose 3 percent in the first half, driven by a strong first quarter as customers rushed to buy tablets and televisions before a summer of sporting events.

The group’s UK and Ireland division returned to first half profitability for the first time in five years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.