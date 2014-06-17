FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to okay $6.4 bln Dixons, Carphone merger - sources
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 17, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators to okay $6.4 bln Dixons, Carphone merger - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will clear the 3.8-billion-pound ($6.38 billion) merger of British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse and electrical chain Dixons Retail without conditions, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Carphone, Europe’s biggest independent mobile phone retailer, and Dixons, Europe’s second largest electrical retailer, unveiled their proposed tie-up last month, seeking to capitalise on the growing convergence of smartphones and consumer electronics.

“The deal will be cleared unconditionally,” said one of the people. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.