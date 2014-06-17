EU regulators to okay $6.4 bln Dixons, Carphone merger - sources

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will clear the 3.8-billion-pound ($6.38 billion) merger of British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse and electrical chain Dixons Retail without conditions, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Carphone, Europe’s biggest independent mobile phone retailer, and Dixons, Europe’s second largest electrical retailer, unveiled their proposed tie-up last month, seeking to capitalise on the growing convergence of smartphones and consumer electronics.

“The deal will be cleared unconditionally,” said one of the people. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft)