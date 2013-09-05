FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dixons agrees PIXmania, Turkish disposals
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 5, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Dixons agrees PIXmania, Turkish disposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Dixons Retail, Europe’s second-biggest electrical goods retailer, said on Thursday it had agreed to dispose of its loss-making PIXmania e-commerce business and its Turkish operation.

Dixons said it had received an irrevocable offer from mutares AG., a German listed industrial holding company, to purchase PIXmania, which operates in France and the Czech Republic.

The deal will involve Dixons providing 69 million euros of cash to mutares.

Dixons also said it had agreed to sell its ElectroWorld operations in Turkey to local firm Bimeks for about 2 million pounds.

The group added that underlying first quarter sales rose 2 percent, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.