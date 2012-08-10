FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dixons Retail takes full control of PIXmania
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2012 / 6:49 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Dixons Retail takes full control of PIXmania

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Dixons to pay 10 mln euros for further 22 pct of PIXmania

* Dixons already held 77 pct stake in PIXmania

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dixons Retail, Europe’s second biggest electricals retailer, said on Friday it would take full ownership of online business PIXmania after agreeing to buy out the minority interest of its founders.

The firm said it would pay 10 million euros ($12.3 million) for the 22 percent stake in PIXmania indirectly held by Steve and Jean-Emile Rosenblum. Dixons already held a 77 percent interest.

The retailer said the acquisition will enable it to take full day-to-day control of PIXmania and improve its performance.

It said PIXmania’s e-Merchant platform provides the basis of the group’s UK & Ireland multi-channel operations as well as for a number of other third party clients.

“PIXmania’s own trading business continues to face strong market headwinds and this move will also allow us to manage the company in line with the group’s wider strategy and take the decisive actions necessary to improve its performance,” said CEO Sebastian James.

