Dixons sees year profit at top end of forecasts
May 16, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Dixons sees year profit at top end of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Dixons Retail, Europe’s second-biggest electrical goods retailer, said year profit would be at the top end of market expectations after it posted a 7 percent rise in fourth quarter underlying sales.

Dixons, home to the Currys and PC World chains in Britain, Elkjop in Nordic countries, UniEuro in Italy and Kotsovolos in Greece, said on Thursday underlying profit before tax for the year to April 30 was expected to be at the top end of analysts’ forecast range of 75-85 million pounds ($114-129 million).

It pointed out that non-cash defined benefit pension financing costs of 7.4 million pounds will be reclassified as “non-underlying” meaning that the consensus range of expectations will rise to 83-93 million pounds.

Fourth quarter like-for-like sales rose 13 percent in the UK and Ireland and were up 14 percent in northern Europe.

But they fell 5 percent in the southern Europe division, made up of Italy, Greece and Turkey.

