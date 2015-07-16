FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 16, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Dixons Carphone yearly profit tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone, the European electrical goods and mobile phone retailer formed through a merger last year, on Thursday beat forecasts with a 21 percent rise in yearly profit and said its integration was progressing well.

The group, which trades as Carphone Warehouse, Currys and PC World in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and El Giganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, made an underlying pretax profit of 381 million pounds ($595 million) in the year to May 2, helped by market share gains from rivals and stable gross margins.

That compared with analysts’ average forecast of 376 million pounds and with 316 million in the 2013-14 year on a pro forma basis.

The firm said it expected to deliver at least 80 million pounds of synergy benefits by the 2016-17 financial year, a year ahead of plan. ($1 = 0.6405 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
