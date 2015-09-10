FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dixons Carphone Q1 sales climb 8 pct, beat forecasts
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 10, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Dixons Carphone Q1 sales climb 8 pct, beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone plc, the European electrical goods and mobile phone retailer, reported a consensus-beating 8 percent rise in first quarter underlying sales, led by a strong showing in its home market Britain.

The group, which trades as Carphone Warehouse, Currys and PC World in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic countries, said UK like-for-like sales rose 10 percent in the 13 week period ended Aug. 1.

Group sales growth of 8 percent compared to a company-supplied consensus forecast of 4 percent. In the Nordics, underlying sales rose 4 percent, while they were flat in its southern European stores.

Dixons Carphone was formed in a merger last year. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

