Russian retailer Dixy reports slower July sales growth
August 13, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Russian retailer Dixy reports slower July sales growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Dixy Group, Russia’s fourth-largest food retailer, reported July sales up 11.6 percent year on year to 22.1 billion roubles ($344.4 million), slower than the 16.5 percent advance it recorded in June.

Russia’s economic crisis is squeezing disposable incomes and a slide in the rouble has fuelled inflation, forcing consumers to cut spending.

Grocery chains have fared better than electronics and apparel retailers but they too say consumers are increasingly seeking out low prices and buying less.

Dixy, whose biggest shop format are neighbourhood stores, said slower growth in July reflected weaker customer traffic and consumers “trading down” despite a wider slowdown in price growth.

Dixy shares were down 4.44 percent at 1106 GMT, underperforming a broad market index up 0.68 percent.

X5, Russia’s No.2 food retailer, said on Thursday its low-price Pyaterochka stores showed improved profitability in the second quarter while margins at its Perekrestok supermarkets and Karusel hypermarkets declined.

$1 = 64.1725 roubles Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Lidia Kelly and Jason Neely

