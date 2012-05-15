FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian retailer Dixy 2011 net rises 342 pct
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

Russian retailer Dixy 2011 net rises 342 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Tuesday its 2011 net profit rose 342 percent in dollar terms to $37 million.

Revenues last year increased by 64.6 percent to $3.5 billion.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Dixy’s consolidated net profit was up 4.4 percent at $10 million, with revenue rising 87.5 percent to $1.1 billion.

The company expects its pro-forma sales to grow by between 20 and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open at least 250 new stores, its chief executive has said. . (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Megan Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.