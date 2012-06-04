FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Dixy Group Q1 earnings more than double y/y
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2012 / 8:40 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Dixy Group Q1 earnings more than double y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group reported on Monday a 116.6 percent jump in first-quarter net income year-on-year, boosted by its acquisition of smaller rival Victoria last year.

Net profit soared to 356 million roubles ($10.56 million)from 164 million roubles in the first three months of 2011, as total revenue increased 93.1 percent to 34.7 billion roubles, Dixy said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 111.9 percent to 2.1 billion roubles on an EBITDA margin of 6.1 percent against 5.6 percent a year earlier.

Russia’s No.3 food retailer, Dixy aims to close the gap on profit margins enjoyed by larger rivals, its chief executive officer told Reuters in an interview in April. ($1 = 33.7117 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.