Russia's Dixy Group Q1 earnings more than double y/y

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group reported on Monday a 116.6 percent jump in first-quarter net income year-on-year, boosted by its acquisition of smaller rival Victoria last year.

Net profit soared to 356 million roubles ($10.56 million)from 164 million roubles in the first three months of 2011, as total revenue increased 93.1 percent to 34.7 billion roubles, Dixy said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 111.9 percent to 2.1 billion roubles on an EBITDA margin of 6.1 percent against 5.6 percent a year earlier.

Russia’s No.3 food retailer, Dixy aims to close the gap on profit margins enjoyed by larger rivals, its chief executive officer told Reuters in an interview in April. ($1 = 33.7117 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)