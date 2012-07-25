FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian retailer Dixy H1 sales rise 89.5 pct
July 25, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Russian retailer Dixy H1 sales rise 89.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Wednesday its first-half consolidated revenues surged 89.5 percent year-on-year to 70.9 billion roubles ($2.16 billion), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria just over a year ago.

Sales were up 20.7 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria’s results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a statement.

First-half like-for-like sales increased 4.49 percent on the back of a 5.04 percent rise in the average bill which offset a 0.52 percent decline in customer traffic.

The company expects pro-forma sales to grow by between 20 and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open 250-300 new stores, its chief executive has said. ($1 = 32.7660 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

