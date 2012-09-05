FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Dixy reports 62 pct net profit fall in Q2
September 5, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Dixy reports 62 pct net profit fall in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy reported on Tuesday a 62 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 145 million roubles ($4.48 million), missing analysts’ expectations.

Analysts had forecast profit of 288.4 million roubles, with estimates ranging from 75 million to 470 million, down from 390 million roubles in the same period of 2011.

Dixy had been expected to report a fall in profits after the impact of a higher tax rate following the acquisition of rival Victoria, a Reuters poll showed. Dixy is on an expansion drive and, after the purchase of rival Victoria this year, became the fifth-largest food retailer in Russia by sales and the third biggest home-grown player.

