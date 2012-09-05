UPDATE 1-Russia's Dixy reports 62 pct net profit fall in Q2

* Net profit 145 mln roubles vs 390 mln in H1 2011

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell 62 percent year-on-year, hit by the cost of buying rival Victoria.

Net profit fell to 145 million roubles ($4.48 million) from 390 million roubles in the same period of 2011, missing an average Reuters poll view of 288.4 million roubles. The forecasts ranged from 75 million to 470 million.

Dixy has been on an expansion drive and after the purchase of rival Victoria last year became the fifth-largest food retailer in Russia by sales and the third biggest home-grown player.

The acquisition was partly financed by debt, which resulted in finance costs more than doubling in the second quarter, year-on-year, to 554 million roubles, Dixy said in a statement.

Its income tax expense increased by 32 percent to 322 million roubles due to the consolidation of Victoria’s results.

Dixy also said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 38 percent to 2.08 billion roubles against a 2.12 billion rouble forecast.

The EBITDA margin came in at 5.8 compared to 7.1 percent a year ago and a Reuters poll forecast of 5.9 percent.

The company earlier said it was targeting a recovery in the margin to 7-8 percent in 2013, while this year the margin is seen flat versus 6.3 percent in 2011.

It has also been considering a secondary share placement in London that could raise no less than $300 million to help finance expansion. The company’s CEO Ilya Yakubson said in April this was unlikely to happen before the second half of 2013. ($1 = 32.3300 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)