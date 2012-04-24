FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian retailer Dixy Q1 revenue up 93.1 pct y/y
April 24, 2012

Russian retailer Dixy Q1 revenue up 93.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russian grocery chain Dixy said its first-quarter consolidated revenues rose 93.1 percent, year-on-year, to 34.7 billion roubles ($1.17 billion), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria last June.

Sales were also up 21.6 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a Tuesday statement.

The company expects its pro-forma sales to grow by between 20 and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open at least 250 new stores, its chief executive has said.

The company opened 56 stores in the first three months of the years, bringing its multi-format store chain to 1,168.

$1 = 29.5477 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

