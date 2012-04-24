FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian retailer Dixy Q1 sales lifted by expansion
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian retailer Dixy Q1 sales lifted by expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sales up 93 percent to $1.17 billion

* Like-for-like sales up 5.7 pct

* Sees 2012 pro-forma sales up 20-25 pct (Adds detail, background)

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russian grocery chain Dixy said its first-quarter consolidated revenues leapt 93.1 percent year-on-year to 34.7 billion roubles ($1.17 billion), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria last June.

Sales were up 21.6 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company expects pro-forma sales to grow by between 20 and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open 250-300 new stores, its chief executive has said.

Like-for-like sales were up 5.7 percent in January through March, driven by a 4.9 percent rise in the average bill, while the number of bills edged up 0.8 percent.

Russian retailers had a record year in terms of store openings in 2011 which has hit customer numbers, and put additional pressure on same-store sales, already squeezed by record low consumer price inflation.

Dixy said it opened 56 stores in the first three months of the year, bringing its multi-format store chain to 1,168.

$1 = 29.5477 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.