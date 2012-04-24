UPDATE 1-Russian retailer Dixy Q1 sales lifted by expansion

* Sales up 93 percent to $1.17 billion

* Like-for-like sales up 5.7 pct

* Sees 2012 pro-forma sales up 20-25 pct (Adds detail, background)

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russian grocery chain Dixy said its first-quarter consolidated revenues leapt 93.1 percent year-on-year to 34.7 billion roubles ($1.17 billion), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria last June.

Sales were up 21.6 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company expects pro-forma sales to grow by between 20 and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open 250-300 new stores, its chief executive has said.

Like-for-like sales were up 5.7 percent in January through March, driven by a 4.9 percent rise in the average bill, while the number of bills edged up 0.8 percent.

Russian retailers had a record year in terms of store openings in 2011 which has hit customer numbers, and put additional pressure on same-store sales, already squeezed by record low consumer price inflation.

Dixy said it opened 56 stores in the first three months of the year, bringing its multi-format store chain to 1,168.