Russian retailer Dixy Jan-Aug sales rise 61.6 pct
September 14, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

Russian retailer Dixy Jan-Aug sales rise 61.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Friday its January-August consolidated revenues surged 61.6 percent year-on-year to 94.2 billion roubles ($3.01 billion), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria just over a year ago.

Sales were up 21.6 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria’s results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a statement.

In August alone, consolidated sales were up 24.6 percent in rouble terms after a rise of 23.4 percent in July. ($1 = 31.2866 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

