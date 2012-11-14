FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian retailer Dixy 10-month sales up 50.2 pct
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 14, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Russian retailer Dixy 10-month sales up 50.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Wednesday its consolidated revenues in the first ten months of 2012 rose 50.2 percent, year-on-year, to 118 billion roubles ($3.72 billion), b oo sted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria in mid-2011.

Revenues were up 21.4 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria results from the beginning of 2011, in line with the pace achieved in January-September, Dixy said in a statement.

Dixy, Russia’s third-biggest home-grown food retailer, said earlier it expects pro-forma sales to grow by 20-25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open about 350 new stores.

$1 = 31.7095 Russian roubles Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.