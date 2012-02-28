FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian retailer Dixy January sales up 88.2 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 28, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 6 years ago

Russian retailer Dixy January sales up 88.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Tuesday its consolidated revenues rose 88.2 percent in January, year-on-year, to 11 billion roubles ($378.72 million), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria last June.

Sales were also up 17.8 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a statement.

The company expects its pro-forma sales to grow by between 20 and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open at least 250 new stores, its chief executive said this month. ($1 = 29.0450 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

