Russia's Dixy Jan-May sales rise 89.1 pct yr/yr
June 15, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Dixy Jan-May sales rise 89.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russian grocery chain Dixy said its five-month consolidated revenues leapt 89.1 percent year-on-year to 58.2 billion roubles ($1.79 billion), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria last June.

Sales were up 20.5 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a statement on Friday.

The company expects pro-forma sales to grow by between 20 and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open 250-300 new stores, its chief executive has said. ($1 = 32.5960 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)

