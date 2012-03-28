FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algerian court fines Djezzy CEO $1.25 bln -source
March 28, 2012

Algerian court fines Djezzy CEO $1.25 bln -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, March 28 (Reuters) - An Algerian court fined the CEO of Vimpelcom’s local mobile phone unit Djezzy 93 billion dinars ($1.3 billion) on Wednesday in a fraud case that could also carry a prison sentence, a judicial source said.

The court ruled against Djezzy in a case in which the Algerian central bank accused the company of “making false statements regarding the import of services”, the source said.

The court delayed its final criminal sentencing for two weeks, the source said.

Orascom Telecom said it would appeal against the fines. Russian-focused Vimpelcom bought a controlling stake in Orascom last year but has been embroiled in a dispute with the Algerian government over control of the local Djezzy subsidiary that was part of the deal.

