Algeria to pay $6.5 bln for Vimpelcom's Djezzy-source
March 28, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 6 years

Algeria to pay $6.5 bln for Vimpelcom's Djezzy-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, March 28 (Reuters) - Algeria will pay $6.5 billion to acquire a controlling stake in Vimpelcom’s Algerian mobile phone unit, a top finance ministry source said on Wednesday, potentially ending a dispute that has dragged for over a year.

“The deal is that Algeria will pay $6.5 bln to acquire 51 percent of Djezzy,” a senior source familiar with the telecommunications file at the finance ministry told Reuters.

Russia-focused Vimpelcom acquired Djezzy last year as part of a $6 billion deal to buy the assets of Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom, but the transaction immediately became clouded in uncertainty after the Algerian government said it wanted a majority stake in the unit.

Djezzy was the most lucrative part of Orascom’s business.

