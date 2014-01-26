FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Djibouti eyes energy reliance with geothermal plants
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Djibouti eyes energy reliance with geothermal plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DJIBOUTI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The small African nation of Djibouti will invest $31 million in geothermal power plants to cut reliance on imported electricity from neighbouring Ethiopia, officials said.

The country in the Horn of Africa has a population of less than a million people and peak demand of 70 megawatts of electricity, 65 percent of which comes through a line connecting the Djiboutian grid with that of Ethiopia, said Djama Ali Guelleh, director of electricity.

The project, to be funded by a range of lenders such as the African Development Bank, will start in 2015, with the first phase producing 50 MW and output doubling after the second phase. Four steam wells will be drilled in the first phase.

“This funding will ensure the commercial viability of exploiting this resource and to significantly increase the supply of affordable energy for people and the sectors of our economy,” said Ilyass Dawaleh Moussa, the minister of economy and finance.

Development of the Assal geothermal field has been contracted to Reykjavik Energy Invest of Iceland, Djibouti’s director of electricity said.

Reporting by Abdourahim Arteh; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.