New Issue- DJO Finance sold $540 mln in 2-part notes
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- DJO Finance sold $540 mln in 2-part notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - DJO Finance LLC and DJO Finance
Corporation Friday sold $540 million of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The 5.5 year tranche is an add-on to the company's already
existing second priority senior secured notes. 
    Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Wells Fargo, RBC,
Macquarie and Natixis were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: DJO FINANCE

TRANCHE 1
AMT $100 MLN    COUPON 8.75 PCT    MATURITY    03/15/2018   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 106.75   FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY's B3      YIELD 6.96 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 634 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $440 MLN    COUPON 9.875 PCT   MATURITY    04/15/2018   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/15/2012 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 9.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 901 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

