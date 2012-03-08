UPDATE 1-DKSH expects IPO to value group at up to 3 bln Sfr

* DKSH IPO could raise up to 900 mln Sfr

* Looking to be first major European IPO since mid-2011

* Asia focus, solid balance sheet makes group a “must have” (Adds details, background)

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Swiss company DKSH expects to price its shares between 42 and 48 Swiss francs valuing the group at up to 3 billion Swiss francs, in what could be the first major European initial public offering since the middle of last year.

DKSH, which helps companies such as Nestle, Roche and GlaxoSmithKline market and distribute their goods in Asia, said on Thursday it expected the listing to value the company between 2.6 - 3.0 billion Swiss francs ($2.83 - $3.27 billion).

If syndicate banks involved in the listing take up their over-allotment option, the IPO proceeds could reach 900 million francs.

Book building will take place between March, 8 and March, 20 and DKSH expects its shares to start trading on the SIX Swiss exchange on March, 21, 2012.

If DKSH proves successful it may encourage other firms to take the plunge into the IPO arena, despite economic uncertainty sapping investor sentiment.

European companies have put their IPO plans on ice during market volatility brought on by the euro zone debt crisis, rather than settle for lower pricing.

A Zurich-based trader said the price range valued the company fairly, and said DKSH’s exposure to fast-growing Asia and its solid balance sheet made it a “must-have.”

DKSH traces its roots back to the 1860s when three Swiss entrepreneurs sailed to Asia and built a reputation as reliable business partners. In 2000, the Diethelm and Keller groups joined forces before coming together with Siber Hegner to form DKSH two years later.

The listing of up to 30 percent of the company on the Swiss bourse will not include any new shares, but will see existing shareholders reduce their stakes.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global coordinators on the offering and are joint bookrunners with Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.

The consortium also includes Credit Agricole and the Zuercher Kantonalbank as co-lead managers. ($1 = 0.9186 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley. Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber. Editing by Jane Merriman)