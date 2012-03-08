UPDATE 2-DKSH looks to end IPO drought with Swiss bourse debut

* DKSH IPO could raise up to 900 mln Sfr

* Looking to be first major European IPO since mid-2011

* Asia focus, solid balance sheet makes group a “must have” (Adds details, analyst comment)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute goods in Asia, launched an initial public offering that could raise 900 million Swiss francs ($980 million) for its founding shareholders and make it the first sizable European listing since mid-2011.

The Swiss firm, which lists the likes of Nestle, Roche and GlaxoSmithKline among its clients, said it was offering its shares at between 42 and 48 Swiss francs each, valuing the company at between 2.6 billion and 3.0 billion francs.

The company expects the listing of an up to 30 percent stake on the Swiss bourse to raise as much as 900 million francs if an over-allotment option is exercised. The offering does not include any new shares, but will see all existing shareholders reduce their stakes.

Majority shareholder Diethelm Keller Holding, which owns around 63 percent of DKSH, will remain an anchor shareholder with a post-IPO stake of at least 46 percent, the company said.

A Zurich-based trader said the price range valued the company fairly and said DKSH’s exposure to fast-growing Asia and its solid balance sheet made it a “must-have.”

In trading on Berne Kantonalbank’s grey market venue trade-net.ch, shares in DKSH fell 13.4 percent to 55 Swiss francs. They climbed sharply earlier this year on news of the planned IPO, trading as high as 90 Swiss francs.

DKSH is one of two IPOs underway in Europe after several months of drought which saw European companies put plans on ice during market volatility brought on by the euro zone debt crisis, rather than settle for lower pricing.

Bankers say that since investor sentiment remains wobbly, even successful listings from DKSH and Dutch cable company Ziggo are unlikely to lead to a flood of IPO activity, but they may provide a boost to other firms considering taking the plunge.

More buoyant stock markets this year have already allowed several listed companies to test investor appetite with share sales, either raising new money or allowing major shareholders to cut their stakes.

“We don’t think the environment is as bad as people think,” Adrian Keller, chairman of DKSH’s board told a news conference. “There is enough liquidity in the market.”

DKSH’s public offering would be the first sizeable listing on the Swiss bourse since airline catering firm Gategroup in May 2009.

Book building will take place between March 8 and March 20 and DKSH expects its shares to start trading on the SIX Swiss exchange on March 21, 2012, the same day Ziggo is due to float on the Amsterdam exchange.

DKSH traces its roots back to the 1860s when three Swiss entrepreneurs sailed to Asia and built a reputation as reliable business partners. In 2000, the Diethelm and Keller groups joined forces before coming together with Siber Hegner to form DKSH two years later.

The company now operates in 35 countries in the region and is No. 1 in its sector in Asia, according to a study by Roland Berger Strategy Consultants.

Kepler Capital Markets analyst Bettina Edmondston said there was no comparable firm listed on the Swiss exchange that had a similar exposure to the expanding middle classes in Asia.

“It’s a brilliant business model that doesn’t exist anywhere else,” Edmondston said. “They’re exposed to the middle classes and have forecast double digit profit growth. They’re probably talking more like high teens than low.”

A parallel listing in either Hong Kong or Singapore could be an attractive opportunity, but the company has no plans to do so at present, Chief Executive Joerg Wolle said.

DKSH posted a 26 percent rise in post-tax profit to 152 million francs in 2011, while sales rose to 7.3 billion. It made more than a third of its sales in Thailand and just over a quarter in China.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global coordinators on the offering and are joint bookrunners with Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.

The consortium also includes Credit Agricole and the Zuercher Kantonalbank as co-lead managers. ($1 = 0.9186 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Jane Merriman and Kate Kelland)